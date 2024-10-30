More VOCFM News

A fake Home Affairs office in Durban was raided for running marriage scams

By Kouthar Sambo

A fake Home Affairs office in Durban was raided for running marriage scams after allegations surfaced that the office was used to marry off South Africans to undocumented foreign nationals.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Tuesday, a legal expert at the Scalabrini Centre, James Chapman said one must speak out on any influence, defeating the ends of justice.

“This is a case where the might of the law must step in as there are many instances where foreign nationals are law-abiding and follow due process, but this matter makes it hard to abide as the justice has been compromised.”

“With corruption there is infiltration, and so one might say that there are perpetrators within the Department of Home Affairs taking them through the process of how it can be done,” reiterated Chapman.

