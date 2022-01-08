9,200 Covid-19 cases, 140 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours: NICD

SA recorded 9,260 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Friday.

Of the new cases, most were in the Western Cape (2,435), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (2,303) and Gauteng (1,813).

This means that there have been 3,513,813 confirmed cases to date.

The NICD, using health department data, also reported 140 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing total fatalities to 92,252 to date.

There have also been 361 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 8,807 people are in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

Source: TimesLIVE