Cape Town police bomb squad attends to explosive device found on dumping site

LOCAL

The Hout Bay municipal recycling and dumping site in Cape Town was closed yesterday by the police due to a suspected explosive device that was dumped there and reported by the community.

A police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, says the Bomb Disposal Unit and Dog Unit attended to the scene,

“On Wednesday (2022-01-05) at about 15:35 members of the K9 Unit attached to the Provincial Extortion Task Team were summoned to the Solid Waste Drop off facility in Houtbay, where they were informed about an explosive device on the premises.”

Twigg further added, “The explosive detection dog Architta was used for an investigative search for the device. The dog reacted positive to the presence of possible live explosives in the device. The bomb disposal technician on the scene disarmed the device and removed it from the scene.”

No injuries were reported and no property was damaged as the line throwing rocket was made safe and removed from the scene.