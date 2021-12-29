Accused sentenced to effective 20 years imprisonment for rape

LOCAL

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile has welcomed the sentence imposed on an accused for the rape of two minors.

The Wynberg Regional Court sentenced 25-year-old Gomezgani Banda to an effective 20 years imprisonment on two counts of rape.

According to Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick Van Wyk, the acts were perpetrated in August 2020 when the accused raped two minors aged 8 and 9.

Lieutenant General Patekile has also called on victims of sexual offences to report cases to their nearest police station to ensure that evidence is preserved. Police have urged victims of sexual offences to contact the GBVF Call Centre for assistance – 0800 428 428.