90 Kayamandi residents homeless after New Year’s Eve blaze

A fire destroyed approximately 20 shacks in the Kayamandi informal settlement in Stellenbosch on New Year’s morning, leaving around 90 people, including infants, homeless. The blaze broke out just before midnight, and firefighters battled it for nearly two hours. Residents are now relying on aid from the Gift of the Givers Foundation and the Stellenbosch municipality, especially for school uniforms and stationery lost in the fire.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay stated, “There have been 14 fires in 14 days. On New Year’s Eve at about 9:20 PM, we received urgent calls about the spreading fire and contacted the Stellenbosch Fire Department.”

The Gift of the Givers set up a humanitarian base on New Year’s morning, providing hot meals, blankets, hygiene kits, baby care packs, and water. They are coordinating with community leaders to ensure that children affected by the fire receive new school uniforms and stationery. The teams are also assisting fire victims in other areas, including Ekuphumeleni in Dunoon and Joe Slovo in Langa.

Photo: Pixabay

