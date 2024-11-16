890 children fell ill from eating contaminated food: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says since the beginning of September there have been 890 instances nationwide of children becoming sick from eating contaminated food.

The President says at least 22 children have died.

“Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been the most affected, with Limpopo, Free State and Mpumalanga also recording dozens of incidents.

Over the last few weeks alone, food-borne illnesses have claimed the lives of at least 22 of our nation’s children,” says Ramaphosa.

One incident claimed the lives of six children in Soweto.

He was speaking in an address to the nation live on the SABC.

In the latest incident, more than 70 learners from a town near Giyani in Limpopo were hospitalised for a suspected food-borne illnesses.

“As we undertake these interventions and measures, there is a lot that we can do as parents to protect our children. As consumers and parents, if we buy food or send our children to buy food, it must only be from places that are licensed to sell foodstuffs and that observe food safety regulations,” says Ramaphosa.

The President says such incidents should never happen.

Source: SABC News