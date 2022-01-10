400 WC suspects arrested since New Year

LOCAL
Police in the Western Cape say they’ve arrested over 400 people since the new year began.
Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, says they had various operations over the festive season including contact tracing where they arrested suspects on charges of murder, attempted murder and assault. Twigg says they also confiscated more than 30 illegal firearms.
“Days into the New Year, Western Cape police through targeted operations have confiscated a total of 33 firearms, 578 rounds of ammunition and arrested 39 suspects.
The confiscated firearms comprised unlicensed and prohibited firearms, homemade firearms and an assault rifle. Operations are not limited to a specific area and are conducted throughout the province “