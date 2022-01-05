35 killed on Western Cape roads in past ten days

LOCAL

The Provincial Traffic Department in the Western Cape says at least 35 people have been killed on their roads in the past ten days.

The department says these figures are however considerably lower than Christmas time.

Department spokesperson Jandre Bakker says they’ve also made 55 traffic-related arrests in which more than half were for drunk driving.

Bakker says they expect traffic volumes to increase in the coming days.

“Traffic volumes were higher as people returned home after the New Year but fatalities were lower. As the province prepares for motorists to return to their destinations for the start of the 2022 academic and working year, we appeal to all road users to practice patience, avoid reckless and negligent driving, rest efficiently after every two hours and to be considerate to all road users and vehicle types while travelling on our roads,” says Bakker.

Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services says they implemented a total of 52 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the province in the week of 27 December 2021 to 02 January 2022, and 38 049 vehicles were stopped and checked.

It says a total of 428 speeding offences were recorded and 9 505 fines were issued for various traffic violations ranging from driver to vehicle fitness in the total amount of R8 525 750.

33 vehicles were impounded and 83 were discontinued for unroadworthiness.

Source: SABC