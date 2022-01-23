Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

30-year-old runner dies during training session on Devil’s Peak

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

A 30-year-old male trail runner collapsed and died during a training session at Devil’s Peak in Cape Town yesterday.

According to a statement by Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), one of its members, who was busy exercising, was alerted by another trail runner that a man had collapsed on the contour path below Devil’s Peak.

“A technical rescuer and two paramedics had been short hauled by the helicopter as part of the exercise. They were immediately flown to the collapsed runner. Someone was already doing CPR. This was not successful and the patient was declared dead on arrival,” it says.

According to WSAR, the runner may have had a heart attack, but it says this will be confirmed by the results of a post-mortem.

His body was extracted by the helicopter contracted to the Department of Health and handed to the forensics  department of the SAPS. A debriefing was also held with the WSAR rescue group and its training partners.

“We mourn the loss of this young man,” WSAR says.

Sourced: Times Live


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.