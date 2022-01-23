30-year-old runner dies during training session on Devil’s Peak

A 30-year-old male trail runner collapsed and died during a training session at Devil’s Peak in Cape Town yesterday.

According to a statement by Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR), one of its members, who was busy exercising, was alerted by another trail runner that a man had collapsed on the contour path below Devil’s Peak.

“A technical rescuer and two paramedics had been short hauled by the helicopter as part of the exercise. They were immediately flown to the collapsed runner. Someone was already doing CPR. This was not successful and the patient was declared dead on arrival,” it says.

According to WSAR, the runner may have had a heart attack, but it says this will be confirmed by the results of a post-mortem.

His body was extracted by the helicopter contracted to the Department of Health and handed to the forensics department of the SAPS. A debriefing was also held with the WSAR rescue group and its training partners.

“We mourn the loss of this young man,” WSAR says.

