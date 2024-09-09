Salt River, Cape Town  10 September 2024

2,400 teacher job cuts across the Western Cape contribute to the increased unemployment rate

By Kouthar Sambo

Civil society groups expressed concern as the planned 2,400 teacher job cuts across the Western Cape would increase the unemployment rate and further deteriorate the quality of education.

This comes after the provincial education department last week revealed that the cuts were due to the National Treasury slashing its budget by R3.8 billion over the next three financial years.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday, an education expert Mary Matcalf said the salary negotiations with public sector unions resulted in an increase in teacher salaries.

“This also has an increase in the salary bill and the costs of the salary bill are not going to be met by the budget that’s provided to provinces in the provincial equitable share – provinces then have a limited range of options,” explained Metcalf.

Feel to listen further as she delves into discussion.

