21 police officers were killed by gunfire during the holiday season

The continuous attacks and killings of men and women in blue, according to national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, cannot continue.

Nine on-duty and 12 off-duty police officers have been shot and killed nationwide since October of last year. Masemola said that all citizens in South Africa must oppose and stop this crime from occurring.

“What is encouraging to note is that we have categorized these police killing as a national priority offence as the law allows the national head of Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) to declare certain crimes as a national crime priority. These crimes are investigated by DPCI,” he added.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

