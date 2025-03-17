More VOCFM News

20 of 120 GABS electric buses hit the road in Cape Town, a first for South Africa

Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) has taken delivery of its first 20 electric buses following extensive testing, global research, and strategic collaborations. An additional 100 buses will be introduced throughout 2025.

In support of this transition, GABS has installed South Africa’s largest network of charging stations—30 units, each equipped with two dispensers. This infrastructure will be expanded to 60 chargers in the second half of 2025, increasing the total number of dispensers to 120.

Golden Arrow Bus Services Chief Executive Officer Francois Meyer emphasized the role of innovation, backed by data and rigorous testing, in driving economic transformation in South Africa.

“We believe this marks a pivotal moment not only for Golden Arrow but for the local transport industry as a whole. It presents an opportunity for businesses across the supply chain to diversify their offerings, embrace sustainable transport solutions, and create jobs. This is a historic milestone for our country—one we can all be proud of,” Meyer stated.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app