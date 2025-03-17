20 of 120 GABS electric buses hit the road in Cape Town, a first for South Africa

Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) has taken delivery of its first 20 electric buses following extensive testing, global research, and strategic collaborations. An additional 100 buses will be introduced throughout 2025.

In support of this transition, GABS has installed South Africa’s largest network of charging stations—30 units, each equipped with two dispensers. This infrastructure will be expanded to 60 chargers in the second half of 2025, increasing the total number of dispensers to 120.

Golden Arrow Bus Services Chief Executive Officer Francois Meyer emphasized the role of innovation, backed by data and rigorous testing, in driving economic transformation in South Africa.

“We believe this marks a pivotal moment not only for Golden Arrow but for the local transport industry as a whole. It presents an opportunity for businesses across the supply chain to diversify their offerings, embrace sustainable transport solutions, and create jobs. This is a historic milestone for our country—one we can all be proud of,” Meyer stated.