18 suspects arrested for alleged cyclist robberies in Woodstock

Eighteen suspects allegedly responsible for terrorizing the Woodstock community, are set to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday (3 February).

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the suspects were arrested on Friday (31 January) following a string of reported assaults and robberies targeting cyclists along Lower Church Street.

Cyclists have raised concerns about safety on the M176 route since November last year, with numerous attacks and robberies being reported in the area.

“During this operation, 18 undocumented persons were arrested. The members conducted searches and arrested three suspects for the possession on drugs and one for the possession of a dangerous weapon.”

“These operations will continue to clamp down on the crime in the area. We appeal to the public to implement safety measures such as to keep valuable items out of site, walk in groups, be aware of their surroundings and report all criminal activities,” said Twigg.

Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Isaac Sileku, welcomed the arrests as a significant step toward ensuring the safety of non-motorised routes.

He emphasized the importance of community collaboration with authorities to combat criminal activity.

“This route has been plagued by criminal activity, putting our cycling community at risk,” Sileku stated. “These arrests reinforce our commitment to ensuring safer travel for cyclists and commuters. We will not tolerate any threats to their safety, and law enforcement will continue to act decisively against those who jeopardize the well-being of road users.”

VOC News

Photo: Supplied