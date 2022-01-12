Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

17 killed in N1 horror crash as minibus and SUV collide

Seventeen people were killed and eight others escaped with injuries in a head-on collision involving a 22-seater bus and Toyota SUV on the N1 near Mookgophong off-ramp in Limpopo on Tuesday.

Department of transport and community safety spokesperson Mike Maringa said it is alleged the driver of the Toyota SUV lost control of the vehicle due to a burst tyre and collided head-on with the 22-seater Mercedes-Benz bus shortly after 5pm.

“The bus burst into flames and the 16 occupants trapped inside, including the driver, were burnt to death. The driver of the SUV was killed on impact. Eight people survived. Six are seriously injured and two escaped with minor injuries.”

Transport and community safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya sent messages of condolence to the affected families.

“The MEC is again pleading with motorists to inspect their vehicles before they head to the road. She is concerned that most fatal accidents reported on the N1 have a common cause,” said Maringa.

Source: TimesLIVE


