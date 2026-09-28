16 South Africans die from rabies as children remain most affected

Rabies has claimed 16 lives in South Africa this year, with 75% of those who died being under the age of 15.

Speaking to VOC News on World Rabies Day, specialist veterinary pathologist at the South African Veterinary Association, Dr Didi Classen, said the deaths were particularly tragic because rabies is preventable when people receive medical attention quickly after exposure.

“It sounds like a small number if you compare it to car accidents and crime. But 16 deaths that could have been prevented if people seek medical assistance immediately,” Classen said.

Classen warned that rabies remains a risk in Cape Town and the Western Cape, particularly following cases detected in dogs. She said pets can shed the virus three to five days before showing symptoms, meaning owners may not immediately realise their animals have been infected.

She also urged people to educate children about interacting safely with animals, particularly unfamiliar or frightened dogs.

“If you do get bitten or scratched by a suspect rabid animal, wash that wound immediately with running water and soap for 10 to 15 minutes,” Classen said.

She advised people to seek medical attention as soon as possible after exposure, even if several days have passed.

Classen urged pet owners to keep their animals vaccinated and stressed the importance of education and early treatment in preventing further deaths.

“Vaccinate and educate and seek assistance early,” she said.

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