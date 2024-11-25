16 Days of Activism campaign kicks off with focus on ending Gender-Based Violence

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign commenced today, running through December 10, 2024, under the theme: “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children.” This year, the campaign emphasizes prevention, economic empowerment, gender equity, positive masculinity, and accountability to address the root causes of gender-based violence (GBV) and foster resilience within communities.

The initiative, spearheaded by the government and supported by various stakeholders, aims to raise awareness and mobilize public engagement against violence directed at women and children. Western Cape Representative at the National Shelter Movement South Africa Delene Roberts lauded the collaboration with the government during an interview on the VOC Breakfast show.

Roberts highlighted the significance of addressing difficult topics surrounding GBV, stating, “What the collaboration with government has done is to train people, and give them some medication and how we do that is during a monthly webinar to inform people about how to do and how to look for red flags.”

She noted that the government’s efforts have made substantial progress in dealing with GBV, emphasizing the importance of open dialogue. “If you look at how the government has put it out there, they are shedding light on how people can speak out, and the Western Cape government is saying right now, amplify your voice,” Roberts remarked.

According to Roberts, awareness of “red flags,” which can manifest in various forms of communication and behavior, is crucial in recognizing potential abusive situations.

“Red flags can be anything from just the way you are being spoken to when you are in public, to being more hushed in private. But then again, what is the public saying about the fact that you don’t speak to a person like that? How does the public engage? That’s what we are doing now — we are telling the public to amplify their voice by standing for other people in public.”

Roberts encouraged everyone to be vigilant and proactive, saying, “If you see something, say something. If you know something, say something.” She implored the community to take an active stance against GBV and support victims by amplifying their voices and ensuring accountability.

The campaign will feature various activities and educational efforts aimed at fostering a culture of respect, equality, and accountability. The government remains committed to not only raising awareness of GBV during this campaign period but also implementing strategies for long-term change in South Africa’s approach to gender violence.

As the 16 Days of Activism unfolds, advocates hope to create a significant impact, leading to a safer environment for women and children across the country.

