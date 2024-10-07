13-year-old dies after Elsies River shooting incident

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

A 13-year-old boy passed away on Monday following a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Elsies River. The incident took place on Betty Street, where two boys, aged 13 and 17, were shot and wounded. Both sustained serious injuries, with gunshot wounds to the neck and face. The younger boy succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) have opened investigations into one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg shared details of the incident, “Police members responded to a complaint of a shooting, and upon arrival, the victims had already been transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

Twigg further explained that the victims were caught in the crossfire while walking down the street. “According to reports, the victims were walking when they heard gunshots and were caught in the crossfire. The suspect or suspects are yet to be arrested,” he added.

The Police are appealing to the public for any information that may lead to an arrest. Anyone with details is urged to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Following the tragic incident, community members in Elsies River took to the streets in protest on Monday. Demonstrators burned tyres to express their frustration over the escalating violence in the area. The shooting has sparked outrage in the community, which continues to grapple with gang violence and its devastating impact on young lives.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm