Shattering Shackles Appeals for Funding to Sustain Human Trafficking Prevention Efforts

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Anti-human trafficking organisation Shattering Shackles is facing a funding crisis as it continues its efforts to combat human trafficking in South Africa. The organisation plays a crucial role in supporting victims and raising awareness about trafficking, but limited resources threaten its ability to sustain its operations and reach vulnerable communities. The funding challenges raise concerns about the sustainability of anti-trafficking initiatives and the support available to survivors.

Founder and Investigator at Shattering Shackles, Susan Saila says it receives no government funding and relies entirely on private donors, businesses and corporate partners. It is appealing for sustainable financial support to continue its work protecting vulnerable people, raising awareness and preventing human trafficking.

“I think many people believe that human trafficking will never happen to them or their children. However, it does happen, and once it has happened, the damage cannot simply be undone. You cannot pretend that it never occurred. That is why it is important to support organisations that protect children and raise awareness about human trafficking. Our organisation also visits schools to educate learners about the dangers and help them recognise potential warning signs. We teach children to be cautious about their interactions on social media and to remain vigilant when visiting places such as shopping malls and cinemas. I believe it is essential for the public to support organisations like ours that work to protect children and other vulnerable members of society. Our aim is to prevent these incidents from happening before it is too late,” said Saila.

Saila said the organisation also raises concerns about corruption, incompetence and inadequate training within some government departments, which can delay investigations and hinder efforts to protect victims, and it is calling for stronger cooperation between authorities and improved support for victims, including safe accommodation and rehabilitation.

“Beyond corruption, incompetence and administrative failures also create serious problems. Something as simple as opening a case can become a lengthy process. No police station should turn someone away and instruct them to report a missing person at another station or wait 24 or 48 hours before opening a case. This is simply not true. We regularly encounter these challenges, which means our organisation has to intervene. What should take an hour can sometimes take two weeks because of resistance, incompetence or corruption. These delays also increase our operating costs and quickly drain our resources.

“The challenges are not limited to the police. We also experience difficulties when dealing with social workers, medical examiners, hospitals, the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Employment and Labour,” Saila said.

Photo: Shattering Shackles