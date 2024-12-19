AA predicts mixed fuel price changes for January

The Automobile Association (AA) has warned that unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) points to a combination of fuel price increases and decreases for January 2025.

While unleaded petrol prices are expected to rise slightly, diesel and illuminating paraffin prices are forecasted to decrease.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela provided a breakdown of the anticipated changes:

• 95 unleaded petrol: Expected to increase by 3 cents per litre.

• 93 unleaded petrol: Projected to rise by 11 cents per litre.

• Diesel: Predicted to drop by 3 cents per litre.

• Illuminating paraffin: Set to decrease by 14 cents per litre.

Mavimbela attributed these changes to a combination of factors, including fluctuations in the rand’s performance against the US Dollar and shifts in international product prices.

“Typically, we see decreases during this period. However, despite the Rand’s weak performance for most of the review period, international product price changes have influenced these forecasted adjustments,” she explained.

As the festive season approaches, the also AA advises motorists to plan their travel budgets carefully to account for fuel price fluctuations and toll expenses.

For more insights, listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels