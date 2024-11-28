Rising food costs strain SA households ahead of festive season

As the festive season approaches, South African households are grappling with the rising cost of food, adding pressure to already strained budgets. The November 2024 Household Affordability Index, released on Wednesday, highlighted the steady increase in the cost of essential goods, further compounding financial hardships.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, the Advocacy Coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group, Sibusiso Mboto, detailed the trends in food prices. “In November, we noticed that 27 foods increased in price, while 17 foods saw decreases,” he said.

“Staple foods like chicken feet, chicken livers, bananas, and oranges experienced price hikes ranging from 6% to 13%. Additionally, essential items like maize meal, white sugar, frozen chicken portions, and polony have also gone up. These foods are significant as they form part of the daily diet for the average household.”

While some items, such as potatoes, rice, and butternut, saw slight price drops, Mboto emphasized that these decreases are negligible when compared to the overall rise in food costs.

“The continued trend, even with decreases, is unfortunately just a drop in the ocean,” he explained.

Mboto also highlighted the additional burden on families during this time of year, noting that children are home after exams, and require more frequent meals. “Children are naturally more active, and their growing bodies need regular nourishment,” he said, stressing the strain on households to ensure their nutritional needs are met despite the soaring prices.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay