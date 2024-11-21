Gaza battles more than a genocide amid the rise of famine and disease

By Kouthar Sambo

The Israeli occupation quadcopters dropped grenades on Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip earlier this week, resulting in the destruction of the healthcare facility and the killing of civilians.

“We are still under severe siege, and nothing is allowed to enter—no medicine, no medical teams, no food, no ambulances, and no civil defense services. Despite our repeated appeals to the world, the same scene continues to repeat itself,” said the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, a journalist in the West Bank, Osama Nazzal, said Israel is using all the technology at its disposal along with its United States (US) allies to further the “genocidal crimes against Palestinian people.”

“The northern part of Gaza is dismantled as Israel left no hospitals, schools, and United Nations (UN) offices and facilities. Additionally, the Palestinian Civil Defence ran out of fuel and water and cannot provide help for the Palestinian civilians still under the rubble of their houses,” explained Nazzal.

Furthermore, a local Palestinian on the ground, Badee Dwaik, described the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza as famine and disease is the order of the day.

“There is no food, water, and medication, and nobody is raising their voices to stop the genocide. I have received the news that America has vetoed the ceasefire at the UN Security Council, therefore continuing to assist Israel in its genocide,” remarked Dwaik.

Photo: QudsNen/X