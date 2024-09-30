March is set to take place in October as the Genocide against Palestinians continues

By Rachel Mohamed

A mass march is set to take place next week with several organisations, including the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), Al-Quds Foundation SA, and Gift of the Givers, calling for the end to apartheid and genocide in Palestine and to boycott Israel’s products.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show, the chairperson of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), Professor Usuf Chikte, urged the public to come out in their numbers to District Six to attend the march.

“We invite the listeners to come on the 5th of October in your numbers to the District Six march, where we must still re-allocate the land back to the Palestinian people where the evictions in Gaza continue unabated. The genocide, the apartheid, and the holocaust of the Palestinians and the public can make a difference by protesting and marching to Parliament,” said Chikte.

He further said the difference this time is that they are demanding that the South African government match the international boldness in taking Israel to the international court at a local level as well.

“We want anti-apartheid and BDS legislation to be introduced in parliament so that there can be no question against the boycott, disinvestment, and sanctioning of Israel, “he concluded.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm