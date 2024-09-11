By Rachel Mohamed

The Muslim Youth Movement (MYM) and AWQAF SA will host a public lecture titled “Palestine and the Changing Global Order,” featuring Wadah Khanfar—author, public intellectual, President of the AL Sharq Forum, and co-founder of the Common Action Forum.

Speaking on VOC News Beat representative of the MYM Mohammad Groenewald, “When reading the book, we realized that people often look at history in a very shallow way especially our history and the daily struggles faced by Tuan Guru and Shaikh Yusuf,” said Groenewald.

“We cannot connect history and connect it to the global current issues of the ummah and use that history creatively and contextualize the story of Muhammad (PBUH) and that is what Wadah has cleverly captured and capitulated it,” he stated.

Groenewald feels that Muslim history in Cape Town in Islamic institutions has concentrated on Shariah and Fiqh. That is why history has not been taken seriously even in the institutions of higher learning. For this reason, the Muslim Youth Movement has targeted the youth and young academics to attend this book launch.

Photo: Dararab.co.uk/website